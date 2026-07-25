UNESCO Names Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Wat Phra Mahathat a World Heritage Site

After 14 years on the tentative list, Wat Phra Mahathat becomes Southern Thailand's first UNESCO World Heritage site following a unanimous vote in Busan.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee has officially inscribed Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan onto the World Cultural Heritage list. The decision makes the iconic temple complex Southern Thailand's first World Heritage site and the nation’s sixth cultural listing, capping a dedicated 14-year campaign by Thai authorities and local communities.

The unanimous resolution was passed on Saturday, 25 July 2026, during the 48th Ordinary Session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea. A high-level Thai delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin and Minister of Culture Sabida Thaiseth was present to receive the designation.

The voting agenda was brought forward to 15:00 local time, culminating in a historic moment that brings Thailand’s total count of UNESCO World Heritage sites to nine, comprising six Cultural properties and three Natural sites.

