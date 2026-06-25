The voltage of Thai heritage: how electric tuk-tuks are powering Bangkok’s quiet mobility revolution

In Bangkok, progress rarely arrives in silence. Yet one of the city’s most striking transport revolutions is doing exactly that.

The electric tuk-tuk — once a novelty for visitors — is now becoming a serious piece of urban infrastructure. Through app-based platforms such as MuvMi, the humble three-wheeler has been reimagined as a shared, electrified mobility network, filling the crucial “last-mile” gap between mass transit systems and the city’s narrow sois.

What was once an informal, unpredictable form of transport has been reshaped into a data-driven ecosystem. Riders book journeys through digital platforms, routes are optimised in real time, and fleets of electric tuk-tuks now operate across key Bangkok districts, connecting commuters to BTS, MRT and canal boat services. The result is a smoother, quieter and significantly cleaner urban flow.

This evolution sits at the heart of Thailand’s broader electric vehicle ambition under the national “30@30” policy, which aims to ensure that 30% of domestic vehicle production becomes zero-emission by 2030. The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) has described this transition as a structural shift in mobility, positioning the country as a regional EV production and adoption hub.