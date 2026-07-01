Land Bridge faces commercial and legal reality check after SEC bill backlash

Thailand’s Land Bridge project is facing a fresh commercial and legal reality check, as a government subcommittee prepares to assess whether the proposed Gulf-Andaman transport corridor is economically viable and whether a new Southern Economic Corridor law is necessary after mounting public concern.
Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said on Wednesday that the subcommittee studying the project would meet again on July 3 to hear further views from transport experts, private-sector representatives, academics and specialists with knowledge of shipping routes.
The panel is studying the proposed transport infrastructure project linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, commonly known as the Land Bridge. Its findings are expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister in August 2026.
Danucha said the subcommittee would carefully assess the project’s value for money before reaching a conclusion.
The first area of study is the commercial case, particularly whether the projected volume of cargo expected to use the route is realistic under the assumptions set out for the project.
The second area is cargo transhipment. The committee will examine whether the Land Bridge can attract shipping lines to use its ports, especially as the region already has several large and efficient ports in operation.
The third area is operational feasibility, including the cost, time and efficiency of unloading cargo on one coast, moving it across southern Thailand and reloading it on the other side.
The project’s economic viability will depend heavily on whether major shipping lines see enough benefit in using the proposed corridor.
Danucha said the July 3 meeting would include input from experts with information on shipping lines, transport systems and cargo movement. The aim is to ensure that the committee’s conclusions are based on the most comprehensive and practical information available.
He said the Land Bridge is a large-scale project that would require a long implementation period even if the study finds it can move forward. Every stage, from the value-for-money assessment to the issuing of a request for proposal to the private sector, would have to be handled carefully.
The legal framework has also become a major issue after public concern over links between the Land Bridge and the draft Southern Economic Corridor bill.
Danucha said the Land Bridge committee would assess whether a new SEC law is actually necessary. He said it may not always be required to draft new legislation, as some existing laws could possibly be adapted for the project.
He added that the committee did not begin from the assumption that a specific new law must be created. Any decision would depend on the outcome of the study, including whether the Land Bridge proves to be worth the investment.
Asked about Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s statement to protesters that the original SEC bill would not be used, Danucha said this would make the committee’s work easier.
He said the government was giving importance to public consultation, especially with people living in the areas that could be affected by the project.
The development approach, he said, should be gradual, while any industrial or economic development model must be accepted by local communities and contribute to sustainable growth.
“The government’s policy is to listen to public feedback,” Danucha said, adding that discussions with protest groups would be considered alongside the suitability of the project and the legal framework.
He said legal concerns would be included in the report to be submitted to the Prime Minister.