Land Bridge faces commercial and legal reality check after SEC bill backlash

Shipping demand under scrutiny

The project’s economic viability will depend heavily on whether major shipping lines see enough benefit in using the proposed corridor.

Danucha said the July 3 meeting would include input from experts with information on shipping lines, transport systems and cargo movement. The aim is to ensure that the committee’s conclusions are based on the most comprehensive and practical information available.

He said the Land Bridge is a large-scale project that would require a long implementation period even if the study finds it can move forward. Every stage, from the value-for-money assessment to the issuing of a request for proposal to the private sector, would have to be handled carefully.

SEC law no longer treated as automatic

The legal framework has also become a major issue after public concern over links between the Land Bridge and the draft Southern Economic Corridor bill.

Danucha said the Land Bridge committee would assess whether a new SEC law is actually necessary. He said it may not always be required to draft new legislation, as some existing laws could possibly be adapted for the project.

He added that the committee did not begin from the assumption that a specific new law must be created. Any decision would depend on the outcome of the study, including whether the Land Bridge proves to be worth the investment.

Public opposition shapes review

Asked about Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s statement to protesters that the original SEC bill would not be used, Danucha said this would make the committee’s work easier.

He said the government was giving importance to public consultation, especially with people living in the areas that could be affected by the project.

The development approach, he said, should be gradual, while any industrial or economic development model must be accepted by local communities and contribute to sustainable growth.

“The government’s policy is to listen to public feedback,” Danucha said, adding that discussions with protest groups would be considered alongside the suitability of the project and the legal framework.

He said legal concerns would be included in the report to be submitted to the Prime Minister.