Anutin orders urgent drug crackdown meeting after Australia-linked smuggling cases

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an urgent meeting of narcotics suppression agencies and Airports of Thailand after two drug-smuggling cases involving travel from Thailand to Australia raised concerns over the country’s international image.

The order was issued from France, where Anutin is currently on official duty. The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of Friday, July 3, 2026, and is expected to bring together agencies involved in drug suppression, airport security and aviation oversight.

The Prime Minister was reportedly deeply dissatisfied after the two incidents, which authorities fear could damage Thailand’s image at a time when the government is seeking to position the country as a regional aviation hub and push ahead with its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development by 2028.