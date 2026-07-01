JSCCIB maintains Thailand’s GDP outlook amid continued SME pressure

Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, chaired a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, and Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, joined the press conference.

The meeting assessed that the Thai economy had started to see positive factors after tensions in the Middle East eased, but the continuing concern was SMEs, which have yet to recover.

Risks from energy supply chain disruption begin to ease

Following temporary ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, concerns over the impact on the manufacturing sector have eased, while energy prices have fallen.

Oil prices as of June 2026 declined from US$75 per barrel before the ceasefire to US$68 per barrel.

Several commodity prices have also passed their peak during the period of conflict in the Middle East.

However, damage to important oil infrastructure and low OECD oil reserves could mean prices do not fall much further below current levels.

Energy security will therefore remain important in the period ahead.

One approach is to ease legal restrictions in the energy sector, such as the export of refined oil, to manage high oil stocks, which could be a cost factor in the country’s energy prices.