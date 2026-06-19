S&P keeps Thailand at BBB+, JSCCIB urges structural reform to sustain confidence

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Thailand’s sovereign credit rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook, citing continued economic recovery and resilient external fundamentals.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, Director of the Public Debt Management Office, said on June 18 that S&P’s latest review projected Thailand’s real GDP growth at 2.0% in 2026, reflecting pressure from volatility in global energy markets that continues to weigh on domestic economic activity.

However, S&P expects Thailand’s economy to recover gradually from 2027 onwards, with average growth of around 2.3% during 2026–2029. Income per capita is projected to rise from around US$8,000 in 2024 to US$9,000 in 2026, partly supported by a stronger baht.

S&P also said political stability under the new government should support policy continuity and enable long-term structural reforms and investment plans, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and major transport infrastructure projects. State enterprises and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are expected to play a key role in enhancing competitiveness.