Thai GDP Forecast Upgraded to Market-High 2.3% as Inward Investment Nears 1tn Baht

The Bank of Thailand holds interest rates at 1.00%, while Prime Minister Anutin moves to fast-track approvals and leverage the kingdom's logistics strengths.
The Thai economy is demonstrating far greater structural resilience than initially projected, prompting the central bank to upgrade its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the year to 2.3 per cent—the most bullish estimate currently available in the market.
The optimistic reassessment was delivered directly by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor, Vitai Ratanakorn, at a high-level meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Addressing delegates, Vitai revealed that the economy has successfully shaken off severe contraction fears that emerged following geopolitical escalations in the Middle East.
While widespread concerns over severe supply shocks previously threatened to derail the kingdom's outlook, corporate adaptation and targeted business adjustments have effectively cushioned the baseline.
Furthermore, Vitai noted that a 400 billion baht government stimulus package has successfully shored up domestic purchasing power and maintained economic momentum.
Crucially, the latest inflation figures landed well below previous forecasts, giving the government substantial fiscal room to pursue continued development initiatives without destabilising price controls.
To lock in this momentum, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told business leaders that the government is moving aggressively to translate high international confidence into actual domestic projects. Total foreign investment interest in Thailand is currently hovering near the 1 trillion baht mark.
Following a series of bilateral trade delegations, Anutin revealed that foreign investors are satisfied with Thailand's existing, highly competitive physical infrastructure. Instead, their primary demand is for sweeping bureaucratic overhaul.
"What global investors are demanding is speed of approval, fewer regulatory hurdles, and a genuine 'One Stop Service' mechanism," Anutin stated.
He confirmed that the Board of Investment (BOI) has been instructed to fast-track these pending regulatory frameworks.
To safeguard the economy against global trade fragmentation, the Prime Minister outlined a three-pronged strategic blueprint focusing on food security, enhanced regional logistics, and supporting Thai multinationals abroad.
"In a world increasingly defined by conflict and supply chain uncertainty, nations that act as reliable, high-quality food production hubs will possess immense economic bargaining power," Anutin emphasised, adding that Thailand must treat its agricultural and food-processing sectors as critical strategic assets.
Despite the upgraded headline figures, monetary policymakers remain cautious about the highly uneven nature of the recovery. Following Vitai’s briefing, the BOT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously (7-0) to maintain the benchmark policy interest rate at 1.00 per cent.
The central bank warned that Thailand is experiencing a "K-shaped" economic divergence. While upper-tier sectors heavily tied to global investments are expanding, the domestic baseline remains fragile.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to face fierce regional competition and severe credit contraction as commercial banks tighten lending standards.
Slowing incomes and sticky living costs are also cooling broader private consumption. Central bank data indicates that spending cutbacks are no longer confined to low-income households, with families across all income brackets scaling back on discretionary outlays, including dining out.
Looking ahead, the BOT expects GDP growth to moderate to 1.8 per cent in 2027, with headline inflation projected to average 2.8 per cent this year before cooling to 1.4 per cent next year.
BOT indicated that the central bank will continue to monitor household debt levels, SME viability, and global energy cost pass-throughs to ensure the current accommodative monetary stance remains appropriate.