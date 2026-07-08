Thai GDP Forecast Upgraded to Market-High 2.3% as Inward Investment Nears 1tn Baht

The Bank of Thailand holds interest rates at 1.00%, while Prime Minister Anutin moves to fast-track approvals and leverage the kingdom's logistics strengths.



The Thai economy is demonstrating far greater structural resilience than initially projected, prompting the central bank to upgrade its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the year to 2.3 per cent—the most bullish estimate currently available in the market.

The optimistic reassessment was delivered directly by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor, Vitai Ratanakorn, at a high-level meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Addressing delegates, Vitai revealed that the economy has successfully shaken off severe contraction fears that emerged following geopolitical escalations in the Middle East.

While widespread concerns over severe supply shocks previously threatened to derail the kingdom's outlook, corporate adaptation and targeted business adjustments have effectively cushioned the baseline.

Furthermore, Vitai noted that a 400 billion baht government stimulus package has successfully shored up domestic purchasing power and maintained economic momentum.

Crucially, the latest inflation figures landed well below previous forecasts, giving the government substantial fiscal room to pursue continued development initiatives without destabilising price controls.



