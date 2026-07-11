The Park Connector: How Bangkok Is Building a Living Climate Buffer Between Lumpini and Benjakitti

Bangkok is stitching together its largest urban parks with smart infrastructure — a 1.6-kilometre green corridor that doubles as a blueprint for the climate-adaptive city.

Until recently, the route between Lumpini Park and Benjakitti Park — two of Bangkok's largest green lungs — was an unremarkable stretch of Witthayu Road: congested, sun-exposed, and hostile to pedestrians. The capital had two significant parks and no meaningful way to move between them on foot.

That gap is now being addressed through one of the most considered pieces of public realm design in the city's modern history.

The 1.6-kilometre "Green Connection" is a linear elevated and ground-level walkway that bridges the Witthayu central business district with the lakeside expanse of Benjakitti Forest Park, which, at 450 rai (roughly 72 hectares), is the largest green space in inner Bangkok.

The corridor incorporates universal design principles — including sport-grade surfacing, high-performance accessibility ramps, vertical gardens, and smart CCTV infrastructure — to create what city planners describe as a continuous "strategic wellness asset".

