AWC Plots 8 Billion Baht Master Plan Anchored by Chao Phraya Cable Car and Global IP Hub

Asset World Corp details an 8 billion baht overhaul of Asiatique, linking a new green cable car with a MONA art museum and an immersive Avatar hub.
Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand’s leading lifestyle real estate developer, has finalised an 8 billion Baht infrastructure and cultural transformation strategy at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination.
The monumental capital investment is designed to reshape Bangkok’s riverside landscape, shifting the city from a regional leisure market into a highly sophisticated global destination for premium cultural and experiential travellers.
The structural centrepiece of the 8 billion baht master plan is a 2 billion baht carbon-neutral cross-river cable car spanning the Chao Phraya River.
This green transit link serves as the spatial anchor for a series of high-profile international entertainment and cultural developments.
These include an exclusive international art museum partnership with Australia's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), alongside a massive licensed entertainment venue developed with EMM Williams Productions based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.
The cross-river infrastructure will link AWC's existing retail properties on Charoen Krung Road directly with a new, undisclosed mixed-use development on Charoen Nakhon Road.
Engineered without structural pylons in the riverbed to preserve maritime transport lanes, the energy-efficient transit network introduces a sustainable urban mobility model to the waterfront district.
The transit system will connect directly into MONA Bangkok, a contemporary cultural institution developed in collaboration with MONA and its Hobart-based creative division, DarkLab.
The project represents a deliberate strategy to replicate the high-spending cultural tourism model that historically transformed the economy of Tasmania.
Rather than functioning as a standard franchise gallery, MONA Bangkok will operate as an exchange platform, combining international contemporary pieces with site-specific installations produced by Thai artists.
The institution will discard traditional physical museum labelling in favour of "The O", a proprietary digital interface that curates individual visitor paths.
DarkLab will oversee the development of broader cultural programming at the precinct, utilising experience gained from its major public festivals and urban regeneration initiatives in Australia.
Wallapa Traisorat, chief executive officer and president of AWC, stated that the integration of international art spaces with green infrastructure is central to the firm's long-term commercial strategy, fundamentally altering how international travellers navigate and spend within Bangkok's historic riverside district.
Post-Osaka Infrastructure Anchors 'Avatar' Expansion
Running alongside the infrastructure announcement, AWC has secured a landmark agreement with EMM Williams Productions to anchor the retail expansion of the precinct via a new entertainment format titled The Magic Walk™.
The anchor attraction, Avatar: Guardians of Eywa, will occupy a 4,000-square-metre footprint, utilising immersive technologies, live acrobatic performances, and theatrical staging themed around the multi-billion-dollar cinematic franchise.
The attraction will be housed within the Blue Dome, an iconic architectural asset acquired from Expo 2025 Osaka. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban, the column-free structure features a 19-metre bamboo dome coupled with a 42-metre carbon-fibre envelope.
The reassembled structure will serve as the focal point for a wider 16,000-square-metre experiential retail, hospitality, and lifestyle expansion along the Chao Phraya waterfront.
The broader real estate expansion is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the commercial opening of the Avatar attraction slated for 2027.
When combining the cable car transit infrastructure, the MONA Bangkok museum, and the Avatar development, the complete transformation of Asiatique The Riverfront represents a total capital investment exceeding 8,000 million baht.
Through this monumental outlay, AWC aims to establish the precinct as a dominant regional hub for world-class, experience-led intellectual properties (IPs), fundamentally elevating the quality of Thailand's tourism offerings.
The phased arrival of these high-profile international entertainment IPs, paired with a green structural transit network, marks a permanent shift for Bangkok's tourism economy, creating a unified, sustainable precinct capable of drawing premium global travellers.