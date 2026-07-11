AWC Plots 8 Billion Baht Master Plan Anchored by Chao Phraya Cable Car and Global IP Hub

Asset World Corp details an 8 billion baht overhaul of Asiatique, linking a new green cable car with a MONA art museum and an immersive Avatar hub.

Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand’s leading lifestyle real estate developer, has finalised an 8 billion Baht infrastructure and cultural transformation strategy at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination.

The monumental capital investment is designed to reshape Bangkok’s riverside landscape, shifting the city from a regional leisure market into a highly sophisticated global destination for premium cultural and experiential travellers.

The structural centrepiece of the 8 billion baht master plan is a 2 billion baht carbon-neutral cross-river cable car spanning the Chao Phraya River.

This green transit link serves as the spatial anchor for a series of high-profile international entertainment and cultural developments.

These include an exclusive international art museum partnership with Australia's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), alongside a massive licensed entertainment venue developed with EMM Williams Productions based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

The cross-river infrastructure will link AWC's existing retail properties on Charoen Krung Road directly with a new, undisclosed mixed-use development on Charoen Nakhon Road.

Engineered without structural pylons in the riverbed to preserve maritime transport lanes, the energy-efficient transit network introduces a sustainable urban mobility model to the waterfront district.



