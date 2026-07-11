Thailand stun world No 2 Brazil with straight-set VNL win

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team produced a stunning surprise at the Volleyball Nations League 2026 by sweeping world No 2 Brazil 3-0 in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

Thailand dominated all three sets at Asue Arena, winning 25-15, 25-16 and 25-17 in their third match of the final preliminary-round week. The emphatic result came against a Brazilian side ranked second in the FIVB world standings.

The Thai side entered the contest facing one of the tournament’s strongest teams but established control immediately, restricting Brazil to 15 points in the opening set.

Thailand maintained the pressure in the second, combining quick attacks with disciplined play to extend their lead through a 25-16 set victory.

Brazil were unable to force a turnaround in the third set, with Thailand closing out the match 25-17 to complete the straight-set win.