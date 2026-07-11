From Factory to Smart City: The Energy Architecture Reshaping Eastern Thailand

A US$1 billion data centre campus in Chonburi signals how smart grids, renewable energy, and industrial design are converging to build the EEC's climate-resilient future.

Along the eastern seaboard of Thailand, in the three provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, the Eastern Economic Corridor is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond industrial capacity. It is becoming an experiment in what a decarbonised, digitally integrated economy might actually look like on the ground.

The most concrete evidence of this shift arrived in June 2025, when Singapore-based Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power, one of Thailand's largest private energy producers, announced a joint venture to develop hyperscale and AI-ready data centre campuses across the country.

Their flagship project — a 100-megawatt campus in Chonburi, formally now under construction following a groundbreaking in March 2026 — forms part of a US$1 billion investment plan backed by a US$880 million green loan, the largest such financing of its kind in Thailand.

The ready-for-service date is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

What distinguishes this project from conventional data centre developments is its energy architecture.