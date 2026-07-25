Italian Embassy Page Targeted After Skytrain Row Involving Italian Teenagers

Thai netizens flood the Italian Embassy’s Facebook page with angry reactions over noisy tourists on the BTS Skytrain, prompting an agency apology.
A viral altercation involving a group of noisy Italian exchange students on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain has triggered a massive online backlash, culminating in thousands of Thai social media users targeting the official Facebook page of the Italian Embassy in Bangkok.
The incident occurred during the evening peak hour on 23 July near Sala Daeng station. A Thai passenger reportedly asked a group of foreign teenagers to keep their noise down as they were disrupting the carriage.
According to video footage posted online, members of the group responded aggressively, directing profanities, derogatory remarks, and obscene gestures at the woman. Some youths reportedly mocked her and claimed that bringing tourist revenue into the country justified their conduct.
The clip quickly went viral across Thailand, igniting widespread debate over basic public etiquette and respect for local norms.
As public indignation grew, online sleuths identified the youths as high school students from Italy participating in a cultural exchange programme in Thailand.
By 24 July, hundreds of Thai netizens had flooded the official Facebook page of the Embassy of Italy in Bangkok, demanding an investigation and public accountability.
Page administrators responded by disabling comment sections across several posts. However, the move failed to quell the discontent; users instead turned to swarming the page with thousands of "Angry" emoji reactions as a symbolic protest.
Following the mounting pressure, the organisation responsible for arranging the educational study tour released a formal statement expressing deep regret over the incident.
The agency clarified that many of those involved were minors whose excitement during a cultural trip had led to overstepping appropriate boundaries. It emphasised that the reckless actions of a few individuals did not reflect the values of the company or the conduct of the broader group.
Reaffirming its gratitude and respect towards Thailand, the organisation committed to ensuring future trips strictly uphold mutual respect, personal responsibility, and cultural awareness.