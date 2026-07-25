Italian Embassy Page Targeted After Skytrain Row Involving Italian Teenagers

Thai netizens flood the Italian Embassy’s Facebook page with angry reactions over noisy tourists on the BTS Skytrain, prompting an agency apology.

A viral altercation involving a group of noisy Italian exchange students on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain has triggered a massive online backlash, culminating in thousands of Thai social media users targeting the official Facebook page of the Italian Embassy in Bangkok.

The incident occurred during the evening peak hour on 23 July near Sala Daeng station. A Thai passenger reportedly asked a group of foreign teenagers to keep their noise down as they were disrupting the carriage.

According to video footage posted online, members of the group responded aggressively, directing profanities, derogatory remarks, and obscene gestures at the woman. Some youths reportedly mocked her and claimed that bringing tourist revenue into the country justified their conduct.

The clip quickly went viral across Thailand, igniting widespread debate over basic public etiquette and respect for local norms.

