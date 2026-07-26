Italian students apologise as BTS dispute ends following fines

Five Italian students and their supervisor apologised to a Thai woman known as Sugus at Samrae Metropolitan Police Station on July 25, 2026, after a dispute over their conduct on a BTS train.

Police fined five members of the group, and both sides agreed to end the matter and pursue no further legal action against each other.

The incident began when the group spoke loudly and behaved inappropriately aboard the train.

After Sugus intervened politely, she was met with rude language and gestures, including a raised middle finger.

The exchange also included the remark, “Sorry that we brought money to your country.”

It prompted widespread anger among Thai social-media users, and Sugus later filed a police complaint.

Investigators invited all six members of the group to meet Sugus at the station with an interpreter present.

The talks lasted more than an hour, during which the students and their supervisor expressed regret, acknowledged that their behaviour had been inappropriate and apologised sincerely.

Sugus later posted a video on her TikTok account, @1234aaawry, showing all six raising their hands in a wai and apologising.

Sugus asked, “Are you apologising to me?” The woman in red replied, “I apologise to you, to all Thai people and to your family.”