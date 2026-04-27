Thailand and Singapore discuss broader ties and Land Bridge project

Singapore’s Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, on Monday (April 27, 2026).

After the meeting, Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek summarised the key points of the talks as follows.

Anutin welcomed Chan and said he was very pleased to meet the Minister for Defence that day.

The two sides had known each other for a long time and had met on many occasions.

On this occasion, Anutin thanked Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for congratulating him by telephone on assuming office, and said they had also discussed ways to upgrade cooperation between Thailand and Singapore at both bilateral and regional levels.

The two sides still had considerable potential to develop cooperation further.

Singapore’s Minister for Defence thanked Anutin for the warm welcome and expressed condolences to the Thai people on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

He also conveyed good wishes from Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Anutin.

The Singapore side said it very much hoped to welcome Anutin on another official visit to Singapore at a convenient and suitable time.