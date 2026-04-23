Gorilla Technology Reinforces AI Infrastructure Leadership at GITEX AI Asia 2026 in Singapore

GITEX AI Asia 2026, one of the largest AI events in Southeast Asia, brought companies, startups, government representatives, and industry professionals together to showcase developments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, it served as a platform for Gorilla to exihibit AI infrastructure solutions, participate in conferences, and network. Gorilla’s presence focused on areas such as AI adoption, data centres, smart cities, and the broader digital economy across Asia.
At the event, Gorilla presented its solutions and latest innovations, including the Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder (IVAR), Post Event (a Smart Law Enforcement Investigator Solution), and the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director, all of which provide scalable, real-time intelligence for enterprise and government applications.
Gorilla was joined by its strategic partner Astrikos AI, which presented its expanding ecosystem of AI technologies and solutions through the Astriverse, demonstrating the power of collaborative innovation. On the second day of the event, Gorilla signed a further investment in Astrikos AI to emphasize their deepening commitment and confidence in the company.
Highlighting Gorilla's ability to convert pipeline to delivery, recent AI data centre partner Yotta Data Services participated in a Fireside Chat alongside Gorilla, represented by its Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO, Sunil Gupta. Gupta moderated a featured CEO Series discussion with Gorilla’s CEO & Chairman Jay Chandan titled “Gorilla and Yotta: Building the Backbone of India's AI Future,” which received a resounding reception.
The full discussion can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ASOECuUaYRk?si=b__o-mA9CTZt3oVN
Gorilla’s Group CTO, Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, participated in a high-level panel on “Next-Gen Infrastructure: Can Southeast Asia Lead the AI Economy?”
Throughout the event, Gorilla engaged in strategic discussions with enterprise leaders and government officials from across Southeast Asia, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating AI infrastructure adoption and supporting digital transformation initiatives across the region.
“After the resounding success of GITEX AI Asia 2025, we’re proud to have taken a more central role at GITEX AI Asia 2026,” said Jay Chandan, CEO & Chairman of Gorilla. “As the Intelligent Infrastructure Sponsor, we showcased to Southeast Asia and beyond the bold, new, innovative, and daring face of Gorilla—and how we are leading the charge in data centres, AI infrastructure adoption, and smart city implementation across the region.”
Building on its presence at GITEX AI Asia 2026, Gorilla is rapidly expanding its presence in Thailand by scaling operations, investing in local talent, and strengthening high-impact teams, establishing Bangkok as a strategic hub for innovation, delivery, and data centre development. Leveraging this foundation and building on collaborations with partners such as Yotta Data Services, Gorilla is utilising Thailand as a launchpad for broader Southeast Asian growth, positioning itself as a leading force in AI infrastructure with the ambition to become a dominant player across the region.
About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.
Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.
For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.