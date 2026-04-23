Gorilla Technology Reinforces AI Infrastructure Leadership at GITEX AI Asia 2026 in Singapore

GITEX AI Asia 2026, one of the largest AI events in Southeast Asia, brought companies, startups, government representatives, and industry professionals together to showcase developments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, it served as a platform for Gorilla to exihibit AI infrastructure solutions, participate in conferences, and network. Gorilla’s presence focused on areas such as AI adoption, data centres, smart cities, and the broader digital economy across Asia.

At the event, Gorilla presented its solutions and latest innovations, including the Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder (IVAR), Post Event (a Smart Law Enforcement Investigator Solution), and the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director, all of which provide scalable, real-time intelligence for enterprise and government applications.

Gorilla was joined by its strategic partner Astrikos AI, which presented its expanding ecosystem of AI technologies and solutions through the Astriverse, demonstrating the power of collaborative innovation. On the second day of the event, Gorilla signed a further investment in Astrikos AI to emphasize their deepening commitment and confidence in the company.