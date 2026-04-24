CKPower Scheduled for Dividend Payment of THB 715 Million on May 22

The meeting acknowledged the Company’s 2025 operating performance and approved a dividend payment for the 2025 operating results at the rate of THB 0.088 per share, totaling not exceeding THB 715 million. The Record Date for the right to receive the dividend is set for May 8, 2026, with dividend payment scheduled for May 22, 2026. CKPower continues to drive its growth through the development of renewable energy across the value chain, while strengthening Thailand’s energy security. The Company is also enhancing its organizational readiness in terms of human resources, technology, risk management, and continuous innovation development, in pursuit of its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Thanong Bidaya, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Mr. Plew Trivisvavet, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, and the Company’s Board of Directors at Supannikar Room, 4th Floor, Viriyathavorn Building.