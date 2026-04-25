Lumpini Park turns Thai aerobics into soft power success story

The sight of hundreds of people moving together to music in Lumpini Park is no longer simply an evening exercise routine. It now reflects a major shift across the wider health industry, from working out for appearance to managing health, wellbeing and quality of life.

Today, Lumpini Park is doing far more than serving as a public green space. It is becoming an outdoor wellness platform, bringing together social connection, technology and economic value. The aerobics area, once associated mainly with older participants, is now filled with people from different generations, from office workers to younger visitors engaging both in person and online. The result is a phenomenon that is being widely discussed and shared across social media.

A major turning point came with the involvement of international artist Taeyong, which quickly helped push the image of Thai aerobics on to the global viral stage. It highlights the potential of Thai soft power, showing how a simple everyday activity can be transformed into a cultural experience with international appeal.