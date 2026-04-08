Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026
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Farida Waller

The Lumpini Park aerobics square has become a daily social media hit, blending accessible dance fitness with a community vibe near MRT Silom—offering more than calorie burn, but with injury risks to watch.

In recent weeks, the Lumpini Park aerobics dance area has become a near-daily viral fixture on social media, transforming from an after-work exercise spot into a new landmark for health lovers and content creators alike.

As evening falls, the plaza near MRT Silom fills with upbeat music and a lively mix of people—from teenagers to office workers—moving together in a scene that looks like an outdoor gym meets mini-festival. The upgraded sound system and lighting, plus modernised choreography that is easy to follow and highly entertaining, have helped turn the space into somewhere you can genuinely work out and also capture great content. It is no surprise the crowd now includes both Thais and international visitors.

Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene


From black-and-white TV to a city dance floor

Aerobics may feel like a throwback to the 1980s, but dance fitness has deeper roots.

  • In the 1950s, The Jack LaLanne Show helped popularise exercising along with television programmes.
  • In the 1960s, Kenneth H. Cooper developed the concept of “aerobics” to help prevent heart disease, later built upon by Jacki Sorensen, who blended dance and music into fitness routines aimed particularly at women.
  • The 1970s-1980s became the golden era of Jazzercise and step aerobics, making exercise more fun and less intimidating.
  • From the 2000s onwards, Zumba brought Latin-inspired movement into the mainstream and helped make dance fitness a global trend.

While styles change, the heart of aerobics stays the same: moving to music in a way that raises your heart rate without feeling like a grim workout.

Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene


More than burning calories: why people love it

The current aerobics boom is not only about weight loss or fitness goals—it is the overall experience.

  1. Accessible cardio: You do not need dance training. You do not need perfect form. Keeping time with the beat is enough to get your heart and lungs working.
  2. Strength and flexibility gains: Varied movement builds balance and strength, and can reduce the risk of everyday injuries.
  3. A brain workout too: Remembering sequences and timing improves coordination and cognitive engagement.
  4. Instant stress relief: Studies consistently suggest moving to music can reduce stress hormones, boost mood, and help ease low mood.
  5. A social reset: What begins as exercise becomes a small community—one reason Lumpini’s dance floor has caught on so fast.

Fun, but not risk-free

Despite its friendly vibe, aerobics can be high-energy and relatively high-impact, particularly on legs and joints.

Key risks include:

  • Overuse injuries, including tendon inflammation, especially if beginners push too hard too fast
  • Knee and ankle strain, from repeated jumps, turns, and side-to-side movement
  • Lower back pain, if twisting or jumping is done with poor form

To reduce risk:

  • Wear shoes that support impact and lateral movement
  • Warm up and cool down for at least 5-10 minutes
  • Choose suitable surfaces where possible
  • Listen to your body—do not push through pain
  • People with underlying conditions or past injuries should take extra care


Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene


A new soft power moment for Bangkok

The image of hundreds of people dancing together at sunset is becoming more than a health trend—it is a slice of contemporary city culture: fun, accessible, and open to everyone.

In a time when fitness does not have to live inside a gym, and exercise does not have to feel intense and serious, letting the music pull you into motion might be one of the most sustainable health habits of all.

Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene

On April 7, Daratorn Yoothong, Miss Grand Kalasin 2026, took the lead as an on-stage aerobics dance leader for the first time. The Lumphini Park aerobics sessions are helping elevate the park’s aerobics square into a new landmark where tourists and young people come to check in on the latest health trend.

Those interested in joining the aerobics sessions at Lumphini Park can take part for free. The main locations are Lan Tawan Yim (Rama VI side) and Lan Suan Palm.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 6.00pm-8.00pm; Saturday-Sunday and public holidays, 5.00pm-6.00pm.

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