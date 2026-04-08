Lumpini Park aerobics goes viral, turning workout time into Bangkok’s feel-good fitness scene

In recent weeks, the Lumpini Park aerobics dance area has become a near-daily viral fixture on social media, transforming from an after-work exercise spot into a new landmark for health lovers and content creators alike.

As evening falls, the plaza near MRT Silom fills with upbeat music and a lively mix of people—from teenagers to office workers—moving together in a scene that looks like an outdoor gym meets mini-festival. The upgraded sound system and lighting, plus modernised choreography that is easy to follow and highly entertaining, have helped turn the space into somewhere you can genuinely work out and also capture great content. It is no surprise the crowd now includes both Thais and international visitors.



From black-and-white TV to a city dance floor

Aerobics may feel like a throwback to the 1980s, but dance fitness has deeper roots.

In the 1950s, The Jack LaLanne Show helped popularise exercising along with television programmes.

In the 1960s, Kenneth H. Cooper developed the concept of “aerobics” to help prevent heart disease, later built upon by Jacki Sorensen, who blended dance and music into fitness routines aimed particularly at women.

The 1970s-1980s became the golden era of Jazzercise and step aerobics, making exercise more fun and less intimidating.

From the 2000s onwards, Zumba brought Latin-inspired movement into the mainstream and helped make dance fitness a global trend.

While styles change, the heart of aerobics stays the same: moving to music in a way that raises your heart rate without feeling like a grim workout.