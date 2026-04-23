Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2026
Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

20 April 2026 – Mitr Phol Group, a leader in sustainable development in the agro-industrial sector, secured the world's No. 1 sustainable sugar producer ranking in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This achievement marks both the Group's highest score since its initial participation in 2018 and the highest among all global sugar producers assessed.

The Group also placed within the Top 5% of the Food Products Industry among over 9,200 companies across 59 industries worldwide in 2025. This affirms its consistent commitment to sustainable practices that enhance a "secure agricultural and food system" and promote environmental stewardship among sugarcane growers, thereby improving quality of life for people in Thailand and globally.

Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

Mr. Buntoeng Vongkusolkit, Chairman of Mitr Phol Group, stated, "Our consistent focus on developing the organization with world-class standards for positive, sustainable outcomes for society and environment is reflected in these results. Mitr Phol Group's highest score in seven years of participation stems from clear goal setting and diligent implementation by all stakeholders, including sugarcane growers, partners and customers. This advances our organization towards international sustainability standards, demonstrating transparency and benchmarks comparable to leading listed companies and global enterprises."

Innovations for a Sustainable World: Environmental Performance - reflecting commitment to a low-carbon society and circular economy, through key initiatives:

  • Sustainable Low-Carbon Society – Mitr Phol aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050, achieved by reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain, improving energy efficiency, and managing carbon through continuous monitoring, measurement, and improvement systems. This delivers low-carbon products, evidenced by Carbon Footprint Product certifications for over 73 products and Carbon Footprint Reduction for 13 products.
  • Eco-friendly Packaging – Targeting 100% eco-friendly packaging by 2030, Mitr Phol collaborates with value chain partners. This includes delivering syrup and sugar via tank cars, reducing over 300 million plastic bags, and working with academia and the private sector for packaging innovations supporting the circular economy.
  • Water Resource Security – Through the Mitr Phol Oasis Project, over 1 million cubic meters of water storage alleviate drought and floods for sugarcane growers in 4 projects in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Suphanburi. This supports over 22,000 rai
    (8,700 acres) of sugarcane, increasing yields and income by 3,000–6,000 Baht/rai and reducing water costs by 3,500 Baht/rai/year. An average of 3,000 cubic meters of process water is reused daily.
  • Fresh Sugarcane Harvesting & Renewable Energy – Mitr Phol promotes fresh sugarcane harvesting via its "Na Mo Tad Sod" campaign and a sugarcane leaf purchasing program. Collected leaves are used for biomass electricity, creating sugarcane growers’ income. Currently over 96% of sugarcane delivered is fresh cane, and the 8-year leaf program generates clean energy, positioning Mitr Phol as a sustainable model in the sugar and sugarcane industry.

Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

Supporting Strong Communities: Enhancing the Quality of Life for Sugarcane Growers and Communities under the 'Grow Together' Principle

  • Empowering Sugarcane Growers – The "Mitr Phol ModernFarm" approach integrates knowledge, technology, and world-class sustainability standards. This helps them enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and increase income, while managing resources responsibly, fostering stable, long-term growth for sugarcane growers and
    the industry.
  • Offering Health-Oriented Products – Mitr Phol ensures transparent, clean, safe, and internationally certified processes from raw material sourcing to production, delivering beneficial products to customers and consumers. The Group develops healthy sugar products like Low Cal Sugar Blend and LOW GI Natural Cane Sugar, along with promoting appropriate consumption.
  • Promoting Equal Opportunity – Upholding human rights, diversity, and equality, Mitr Phol fosters sustainable growth for all. The Group received the 2025 Gold Level Outstanding Human Rights Organization Award from the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection and the 2025 Honorary Plaque for Organizations Supporting the Employment of Persons with Disabilities from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. These recognize its commitment to enhancing quality of life and empowering self-reliance in communities.

Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

Mitr Phol's strategy is also underpinned by transparent operations, sound corporate governance, and stakeholder responsibility, demonstrated through clear oversight, strong ethics policies, and verifiable data disclosure, which build trust and form the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

The S&P Global 2025 results confirm Mitr Phol Group’s strong foundation for sustainable growth, built on dedicated action, innovation, technology, personnel commitment, and broad collaborations. This collective effort aims to create positive change for the economy, society, and environment, highlighting the Group's role as a leading global organization focused on creating value for stakeholders and driving a sustainable future through operations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

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