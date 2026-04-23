Mitr Phol Group Achieves Record Score in 2025 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment, Ranks No. 1 Sustainable Sugar Producer Worldwide

The Group also placed within the Top 5% of the Food Products Industry among over 9,200 companies across 59 industries worldwide in 2025. This affirms its consistent commitment to sustainable practices that enhance a "secure agricultural and food system" and promote environmental stewardship among sugarcane growers, thereby improving quality of life for people in Thailand and globally.

Mr. Buntoeng Vongkusolkit, Chairman of Mitr Phol Group, stated, "Our consistent focus on developing the organization with world-class standards for positive, sustainable outcomes for society and environment is reflected in these results. Mitr Phol Group's highest score in seven years of participation stems from clear goal setting and diligent implementation by all stakeholders, including sugarcane growers, partners and customers. This advances our organization towards international sustainability standards, demonstrating transparency and benchmarks comparable to leading listed companies and global enterprises."

Innovations for a Sustainable World: Environmental Performance - reflecting commitment to a low-carbon society and circular economy, through key initiatives: