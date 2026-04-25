Hormuz traffic nearly stops as only five ships pass in 24 hours

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has almost come to a halt, with only five vessels passing through the key waterway in 24 hours, according to Friday shipping data.

The figure is a fraction of the roughly 140 ships that passed through the strait each day before the Iran war began on February 28. The sharp slowdown follows Iran’s seizure of two container ships this week, while the United States continues to blockade Iranian ports.

One of the five vessels was an Iranian oil products tanker. Hapag-Lloyd said one of its container ships had also cleared the strait, while the Comoros-flagged supertanker Helga arrived at an offshore oil export terminal at Basra port in southern Iraq on Friday.

The narrow waterway at the entrance to the Gulf remains one of the world’s most important energy routes, but shipowners are reluctant to resume normal operations without stronger guarantees.