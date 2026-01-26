null

Bangkok PM2.5 worsens on Monday; Lat Krabang highest, respiratory impacts warned

MONDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026

Bangkok’s air quality centre reports PM2.5 above the standard on January 26, with Lat Krabang the highest district and several zones at levels beginning to affect health.

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the capital at 07:00 on January 26, 2026, saying pollution was worse than yesterday and may affect the respiratory system.

The Bangkok-wide average was 39.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.


Top 12 PM2.5 readings by district

  1. Lat Krabang – 53.1 µg/m³
  2. Nong Khaem – 52.0 µg/m³
  3. Taling Chan – 48.7 µg/m³
  4. Nong Chok – 48.6 µg/m³
  5. Thawi Watthana – 47.6 µg/m³
  6. Khlong Sam Wa – 47.5 µg/m³
  7. Sai Mai – 47.0 µg/m³
  8. Prawet – 45.9 µg/m³
  9. Bang Rak – 44.3 µg/m³
  10. Min Buri – 43.7 µg/m³
  11. Bang Sue – 43.6 µg/m³
  12. Don Mueang – 43.3 µg/m³

PM2.5 by zone

North Bangkok: 34.5–47.0 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health

East Bangkok: 33.0–53.1 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health

Central Bangkok: 32.8–43.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate

South Bangkok: 28.6–44.3 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health

North Thonburi: 30.7–48.7 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health

South Thonburi: 31.1–52.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate


Health advice

General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice. Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

