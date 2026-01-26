Bangkok PM2.5 worsens on Monday; Lat Krabang highest, respiratory impacts warned

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the capital at 07:00 on January 26, 2026, saying pollution was worse than yesterday and may affect the respiratory system.

The Bangkok-wide average was 39.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.



Top 12 PM2.5 readings by district