Bangkok PM2.5 worsens on Monday; Lat Krabang highest, respiratory impacts warned

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the capital at 07:00 on January 26, 2026, saying pollution was worse than yesterday and may affect the respiratory system.
The Bangkok-wide average was 39.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
North Bangkok: 34.5–47.0 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health
East Bangkok: 33.0–53.1 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health
Central Bangkok: 32.8–43.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
South Bangkok: 28.6–44.3 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health
North Thonburi: 30.7–48.7 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health
South Thonburi: 31.1–52.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice. Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.