Japan eyeing measure to speed up disaster damage recognition

The system is designed to dispatch such personnel to affected areas promptly once a disaster occurs.

The central government agency has asked prefectural and municipal governments to pick employees to be registered under the system. The selection is likely to be completed across the country by the end of this month.

The idea to create the registration system came after damage assessment and certificate issuance related to the January 2024 powerful earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan went smoothly in areas with personnel having extensive experience in such administrative work.