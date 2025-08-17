Japan eyeing measure to speed up disaster damage recognition

The system is designed to dispatch such personnel to affected areas promptly once a disaster occurs.
The central government agency has asked prefectural and municipal governments to pick employees to be registered under the system. The selection is likely to be completed across the country by the end of this month.
The idea to create the registration system came after damage assessment and certificate issuance related to the January 2024 powerful earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan went smoothly in areas with personnel having extensive experience in such administrative work.
Prefectural governors and municipal mayors are tasked with choosing personnel to be registered.
Each candidate is asked whether he or she has experience handling procedures related to earthquakes, wind and flood disasters or landslides, because the criteria for recognising damage and issuing certificates vary depending on the type of disaster.
The Cabinet Office will regularly provide training to registered local government employees.
The list of registered people will be provided to prefectural governments.
In the event of a disaster, prefectural governments will search the list after asking affected municipalities what they need, and personnel will be sent after coordination, also involving the Cabinet Office and local governments that dispatch the employees.
People affected by disasters are entitled to public support, such as financial aid to cover house repair costs and residential tax relief, as well as being allowed to live in temporary housing, based on disaster damage certificates.
Procedures to recognise damage and issue certificates need to be taken quickly to help affected people receive the necessary support smoothly.
However, the lack of experienced personnel could lead to delays in the procedures, while the burden on local governments from the administrative work is heavy.
