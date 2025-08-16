Hiroshima A-Bomb survivor calls for nuclear abolition in Australia

"Shortly, no (atomic bomb) survivors are living," Keiko Ogura, 88, said, adding that she wants to share her story beyond national borders and generations.

She said, "We have to work right now. You can do that. I can pass my baton to you, young people."

Ogura, who was exposed to radiation from the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, when she was 8 years old, has been talking about the devastation from the nuclear attack in English in about 50 countries. During the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May 2023, she met with leaders from the participating countries.