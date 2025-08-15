80 years on: Son of WWII soldier calls for warless country

Eda's father, Tomiji, was mobilised for a second time in April 1945 to build an airfield on the Korean Peninsula. Six days after Japan surrendered on Aug. 15 that year, a repatriation ship carrying Tomiji hit a sea mine and sank.

Tomiji died at 30, never having met his daughter, who was born that month. His remains were not returned to his family.

"The sorrow of my father, who looked forward to a future with his family, is immeasurable," Eda said in the speech.