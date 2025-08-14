BOI partners with Japan to drive investment in Thailand’s new trade era

According to the latest survey by JETRO and JCC, Japanese investors are optimistic about Thailand's economic prospects and continue to show confidence in expanding investments in the country.

The economic outlook index improved from -11 in the second half of 2024 to -7 in the first half of 2025, with expectations for it to rise to -2 in the latter half of this year, signalling signs of recovery.

Despite concerns over the impact of US import tax policies and the strengthening of the Thai baht, many Japanese companies remain keen on investing in Thailand, particularly in five key sectors: hybrid automobiles, electronics, machinery, food, and metal products. Additionally, investments are set to expand into other sectors such as textiles, chemicals, digital industries, services, and green industries, with a notable increase in investments from startups.

This meeting with Japanese investors was a continuation of the discussions held with the Japanese Embassy, JETRO, and JCC under the Joint Subcommittee on Business Environment Enhancement, as part of the Thailand-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA)on July 23, 2025.

The BOI, as the lead agency, organised the event in collaboration with relevant business-related agencies. Japanese investors commended the Thai government’s efforts to facilitate business operations, such as the establishment of BOI’s One Stop Service Centre, the development of the Ministry of Finance’s e-tax system, the expansion of the Ministry of Labour’s electronic work permit services, and the acceleration of patent registrations by the Department of Intellectual Property, among other initiatives.