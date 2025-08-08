Thai government prepares compensation package to mitigate impact of Trump’s tariffs

2. Low-Interest Loan Measures (Soft Loans)

The government is introducing soft loan measures through state-owned financial institutions, initially providing 200 billion baht. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is working with commercial banks to prepare further soft loans to cushion the effects of the US tax measures.

These loans may be directed at businesses that need to stock inventory or those that require liquidity to continue operations during this period.

Furthermore, the government is studying the possibility of using the remaining 24 billion baht from the 2025 economic stimulus budget to repay debts to state-owned banks, such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank), and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank).

By repaying 20 billion baht, the government could increase the lending capacity of these state banks by up to five times, or 100 billion baht.

3. Tax Measures to Support Business Adaptation

To help businesses adjust during the transition to a 19% tax rate, the government is considering various tax measures, including tax reductions, corporate income tax cuts, and tax credits. The Ministry of Finance is currently reviewing the details of these measures.

Previously, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) advised the government to continue monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the remaining 24 billion baht from the 2025 economic stimulus budget. Additionally, there should be processes in place to ensure transparency and public accountability.

The remaining funds may be allocated towards projects or measures that reduce the impact of the war and help the economy adapt in the long term. Further actions, such as strict enforcement of laws to prevent import flooding, thorough product standard inspections, and resolving trade disputes with foreign markets, are also being considered to mitigate the influx of foreign products in Thailand.



Government Aims to Turn Business Adaptation into Opportunity

Pichai stated that the 10-billion-baht Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, approved by the Cabinet, is under consideration to support businesses affected by US tariffs, including those who do not currently benefit from the Board of Investment (BOI) incentives. This will require an expansion of the fund's scope to include such businesses.

Pichai explained that in the long term, Thailand must transition from traditional manufacturing platforms to more modern ones. While the BOI's tax incentives may not directly apply, the government could use funding to support affected sectors and industries. Each case will be considered individually, focusing on the industries most impacted.

The government plans to provide special support to target industries, especially those affected, and those the government wants to remain competitive. This support will aim to help businesses remain competitive, as high costs could otherwise hinder their ability to compete in export markets.



Private Sector Requires Different Types of Support

Pongsarun Assawachaisophon, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, stated that the government’s support measures have been continuously discussed with business operators, with a focus on the specific product groups affected. The needs of each group of businesses differ.

For example, jewellery and gem exporters have raised concerns about the increased US import tariffs. Initially, importers may bear 40% of the increased import tariff, with another 40% requested to be covered by the government. The remaining 20% could be passed on to US consumers or reflected in price increases by US importers.

The jewellery and gem export group may request a 1-2 year adjustment period, asking for tax measures such as tax reductions, rather than soft loans. During this period, the government will look for other mechanisms to recover taxes concurrently.

Furthermore, the 10-billion-baht Competitiveness Enhancement Fund has been approved as part of the strategy to help businesses adapt and remain competitive during this tax transition.

Pongsarun added that the Thai team is currently negotiating the details of a Joint Trade Agreement with the US for over 10,000 items, including agricultural products. For some agricultural items, such as corn, the government will first purchase all domestic produce before considering imports. The government will set a market price for domestic produce to ensure that all local products are bought up first.