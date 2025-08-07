India-US spat over trade and oil threatens wider fallout

India has also rejected Trump’s claims of using trade to pressure the country into ending its military conflict with Pakistan. The tariffs have been labelled "unfair" by India, which has vowed to take all necessary steps to protect its interests. However, analysts caution that any further escalation could harm India in other strategic areas, as it lacks leverage like China's rare-earth supplies to counterbalance the situation.

Under Trump, the US has cultivated closer ties with India as part of a broader strategy to counter China. Yet, analysts warn that recent developments could undo these gains, potentially sending the relationship into one of its worst phases since the 1998 nuclear tests, which led to US sanctions.

India’s state refiners have already scaled back their Russian oil imports under pressure from the US. With no immediate leverage, Modi faces a delicate balancing act between complying with US demands and avoiding the perception of yielding to Trump’s pressure.

Beyond trade, tensions over key issues such as US work visas for Indian tech professionals and offshoring further complicate relations. These topics, deeply intertwined with US domestic politics, risk becoming contentious points in future negotiations, especially as they pertain to India's significant outsourcing industry.