US, China, and India goods set to flood Thailand amid trade war fallout

Pramook Chetphongsathorn, CEO of PJUS GROUP and honorary adviser to the Department of International Trade Promotion, told Thansettakij that Chinese goods are currently benefiting from a 30% reciprocal tariff exemption by the US, which will last until August 12.

The exemption was put in place as China agreed to apply a 10% import tariff on US goods. This follows a previous situation in which the US imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, while China retaliated with 125%. Both countries are expected to continue negotiations to reach a new agreement.

Additionally, the US has recently concluded negotiations with India, announcing that import duties on Indian goods will be raised to 25% (down from the previous 27%).