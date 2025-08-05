US Tariff Threatens to Cut Thai Exports by 275 Billion Baht, Study Finds

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has warned that a 19% US customs tariff could slash Thai exports by 275.069 billion baht in 2026, trimming the country's GDP by 1.48% for the year.

According to Thanawat Polwichai, president and chief advisor for the UTCC's Center for Economic and Business Forecasting, the immediate impact for the remaining five months of 2025 is estimated to be a 114.612 billion baht reduction in exports, which would lead to a 0.62% drop in GDP for the year.

Speaking on Tuesday, Thanawat noted that while the 19% tariff is a significant challenge, Thailand's position is not entirely disadvantageous compared to its rivals.

He explained that the tariff is a negotiation point, with the US aiming for a 0% rate while imposing varying import taxes on other nations.

A competitive analysis by the UTCC reveals that Thailand is at a disadvantage compared to Singapore, which faces a 10% tariff, and Japan and South Korea, which are both at 15%.

However, Thailand holds a clear advantage over Vietnam and Taiwan (20% tariff), India (25%), and China (51%).

The study identified the Thai exports most vulnerable to the new tariff as electrical and electronic equipment, machinery and components, metals, processed foods, and vehicles.

Conversely, products where Thailand gains a competitive edge against its rivals include smartphones, footwear, industrial machinery, gems, chemicals, and furniture.