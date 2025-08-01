Thailand moves forward with US tariff negotiations, plans 0% tariff on select imports

Pichai explained that the proposal Thailand submitted to the US before the 19% tariff was announced was not legally binding but was an initial framework agreement. Further details need to be finalised in separate contracts for each item. The government has now presented this proposal in the form of a joint Thai-US statement, which has already been approved by the Cabinet.

Regarding the specific negotiations on purchases from the US, Pichai noted that issues such as the Rule of Origin will need further discussion to determine the final approach.

As for assisting those affected by the US tariffs, Pichai acknowledged that the government has already prepared measures, including providing soft loans to businesses for temporary export working capital and using funds to enhance long-term competitiveness. Discussions are ongoing with the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce to develop targeted assistance strategies for specific business groups.