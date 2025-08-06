No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries

JAKARTA — The competition landscape in Southeast Asia has become clearer as the August 1 tariff deadline set by United States President Donald Trump passed, with most countries in the region facing the same hurdle in exporting goods to the world’s largest consumer market.

While there are no clear winners, Laos and Myanmar can be considered losers under a US policy that is shaking up global supply chains, as manufacturers in those countries are subject to a steep 40 per cent US import duty.

Brunei Darussalam, meanwhile, got off somewhat lighter with 25 per cent, but that is still high within the region.

Singapore received the lowest rate among ASEAN countries with a 10 per cent US import tariff, unchanged from what the Trump administration had imposed at the start of Trump’s tariff barrage in April.

However, export activity there involves higher operational costs, says researcher Wen Chong Cheah from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Moreover, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, two of Singapore’s main export goods, are not among the key exports of any other ASEAN countries, meaning the city-state was “less able” to leverage a lower tariff to gain a competitive edge, said Cheah.

“Most of ASEAN is [subject to] similar [US import] tariff rates. It seems that we are back at square one. Among Indonesia’s competitors in the region, none has a distinct edge in terms of export costs to the US,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Trump announced on July 15 that Washington would impose a 19 per cent tariff on Indonesia, the second-lowest tariff in the region. The government has hailed the figure as an achievement, since it is significantly lower than the 32 per cent initially threatened.