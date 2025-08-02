Thai Disaster Agency Monitors Four Flood-Hit Provinces, Prepares for Next Weather System

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) continues monitoring flood situations in four provinces whilst accelerating recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Wipha, which claimed six lives and affected over 74,000 households.
At a situation monitoring meeting held on Saturday at 10:00 AM, disaster officials confirmed that flooding persists in Nan, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok provinces, though water levels are receding with improving trends across affected areas.
The meeting, chaired by Jamnong Sawatdiwong, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, brought together provincial DDPM office heads and relevant officials both in person and via online systems.
Storm Impact and Casualty Figures
DDPM Director-General Passakorn Boonyalak revealed that Storm Wipha caused flooding and landslides across 12 provinces from 21 July to 2 August 2025.
The affected provinces included Nan, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Uttaradit, Loei, and Phitsanulok.
The disaster impacted 74 districts, 364 sub-districts, and 2,387 villages, affecting 74,597 households or approximately 233,509 people. Six fatalities were recorded during the period.
According to the latest data as of 6:00 AM on 2 August, flooding continues in four provinces across nine districts, 21 sub-districts, and 60 villages, affecting 3,230 households comprising 11,951 people. Officials report that overall water levels are beginning to recede with positive trends emerging.
"Provinces still experiencing flooding must provide close assistance to affected residents," Director-General Passakorn stated. "Meanwhile, provinces where situations have stabilised should accelerate damage assessments and provide assistance according to government regulations."
The DDPM emphasised the need for comprehensive recovery operations, including the deployment of cleanup teams and repair crews for residential properties and public infrastructure to restore affected areas to their original condition as quickly as possible.
For provinces recording fatalities from the disaster, authorities have been instructed to expedite data verification and disburse financial assistance according to Finance Ministry regulations from 2019 and 2020, ensuring completion before funeral ceremonies.
This directive follows orders from Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich.
The director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center Jamnong noted that rainfall is beginning to ease in many areas, urging provinces to accelerate area restoration whilst preparing for the next weather system.
Priority areas include inspecting the structural integrity of water barriers, with immediate repairs required for any damage discovered.
Officials may also consider reinforcing flood prevention embankments in high-risk areas as part of enhanced preparedness measures.
The DDPM continues close monitoring of storms, monsoon troughs, and other meteorological factors to provide timely disaster warnings to the public.
Citizens can monitor water conditions, rainfall amounts, and disaster warnings through:
Emergency Contact Information
For disaster incidents or assistance requests, the public can report through:
The department maintains round-the-clock monitoring capabilities to ensure rapid response to emerging situations as Thailand's monsoon season continues.