Thai Disaster Agency Monitors Four Flood-Hit Provinces, Prepares for Next Weather System

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) continues monitoring flood situations in four provinces whilst accelerating recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Wipha, which claimed six lives and affected over 74,000 households.

At a situation monitoring meeting held on Saturday at 10:00 AM, disaster officials confirmed that flooding persists in Nan, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, and Phitsanulok provinces, though water levels are receding with improving trends across affected areas.

The meeting, chaired by Jamnong Sawatdiwong, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, brought together provincial DDPM office heads and relevant officials both in person and via online systems.

Storm Impact and Casualty Figures

DDPM Director-General Passakorn Boonyalak revealed that Storm Wipha caused flooding and landslides across 12 provinces from 21 July to 2 August 2025.

The affected provinces included Nan, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Uttaradit, Loei, and Phitsanulok.

The disaster impacted 74 districts, 364 sub-districts, and 2,387 villages, affecting 74,597 households or approximately 233,509 people. Six fatalities were recorded during the period.

