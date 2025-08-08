BOI introduces tax breaks for machinery relocation from Cambodia to Thailand

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI Secretary-General, explained that these measures aim to assist both Thai and foreign investors impacted by the closure of the Thailand-Cambodia border, which has disrupted supply chains.

The closure has led to the need for rerouting and alternative transportation methods, resulting in significantly higher transport costs and delays for businesses.

Recently, the BOI held discussions with investors affected by the situation. Many companies with supply chains linking Thailand and Cambodia, such as those that send raw materials to Cambodia for assembly before returning them to Thailand for further processing or final product manufacturing, have been particularly hard-hit.

Due to the border closure, transportation of goods and raw materials has been disrupted, forcing businesses to reroute via Vietnam and Laos or shift to sea and air transport, which come with higher costs, longer lead times, and greater inventory management challenges.

This has also created a ripple effect on other key industries reliant on parts from these factories, particularly in the automotive, electronics, and electrical appliance sectors.

As a result, many investors have requested the BOI’s assistance to quickly relocate some of their production bases and machinery back to Thailand.