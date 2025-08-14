80 Years On: Ex-Japanese soldier considered himself expendable

The order was cancelled hours after the issuance, and Japan surrendered. Kagami, a resident of Tokai, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, stresses that wars should never be waged.

Born in Gifu Prefecture, adjacent to Aichi, as the ninth son of a farming family, Kagami entered the Imperial Japanese Army's air communication school when he was 16 and was trained across various locations.

In the spring of 1945, he was informed in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, that he would be assigned to the 66th squadron.

He was initially directed to the Chiran airfield in Kagoshima Prefecture, south of Fukuoka, but upon arrival, he discovered that the squadron was based at the Bansei airfield in Kagoshima. From this confusion, Kagami learned that the situation facing the Imperial Japanese Army was deteriorating.

The 66th squadron's primary mission was to attack a US fleet off Kadena Bay, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and guide Japanese kamikaze suicide attack planes.