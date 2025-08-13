80 Years On: Japan-US alliance shifts from shield-spear arrangement

Saying that Tokyo covers "very high" spending to host US troops in Japan, Caldera added that the country has "very generously contributed...more than almost any country in the world."

On a proposed boost in Japan's defence spending to 5 pct of GDP, Calder said there is "logic" in calls to increase it given China's military threat. But he described some of the Trump administration's demands as "pretty extreme."

The important thing is not the amount of spending that will be involved, but the direction of the defence spending policy, he added.

Calder also urged Japan and the United States to shift the focus of their alliance from military to other fields, such as semiconductors and shipbuilding. "Japan is very strong in... dual-use technology," he said.

Asked whether the alliance would be shaken by Trump's steep tariffs, Calder said that while he "pushes the boundaries to get the best deal that he can," the president has "a more thoughtful, strategic side."

If Trump's way of thinking has not changed since the 1980s, when trade tensions between Japan and the United States escalated, he will have "a sense that Japan is important," Calder said.

"He'll get the best deal he can," Calder added.