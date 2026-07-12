Flood risk rises as strong monsoon brings heavy rain to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast isolated heavy rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours on Sunday (July 12, 2026), with very heavy rain possible in parts of the western Central region, the East and the west coast of the South.
A strong south-west monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam.
Residents in the affected areas were advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are strengthening.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2-4 metres and above 4 metres in thunderstorms.
The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves of 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorms.
Mariners should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore until Wednesday (July 15, 2026), while people along the west coast of the South should beware of waves washing ashore.
Typhoon Bavi has made landfall in Zhejiang province, China, and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression.
The storm is not forecast to enter Thailand.
Travellers to the area should check weather conditions before departure.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
North
Northeast
Central region
East