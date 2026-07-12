Flood risk rises as strong monsoon brings heavy rain to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast isolated heavy rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours on Sunday (July 12, 2026), with very heavy rain possible in parts of the western Central region, the East and the west coast of the South.

A strong south-west monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam.

Residents in the affected areas were advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are strengthening.