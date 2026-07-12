Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after vessel strike and warns of reprisals

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday (12 July) after the navy of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck and stopped a vessel whose details were not disclosed.

The force said the ship had switched off its systems and entered a route without approval.

“A vessel that had jeopardised maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt,” the IRGC Navy said. It added that several ships had tried to use an “unauthorised route” and had ignored warnings to correct their course. The strait would remain closed “until further notice” and until “the end of US interference in this region”.

Acts of aggression against Iran “will be met with a severe response, and new enemy bases in the region will be targeted”, the navy warned.

Diplomatic contacts continued as the closure was announced.

Senior US officials said on Friday that Washington wanted Iran to make a public commitment to stop attacks on ships, open every lane through the strait and allow vessels to pass without tolls.

President Donald Trump said the US and Iran had agreed to continue negotiations despite an escalation in hostilities during the week.

At the same time, he declared that the ceasefire had ended.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan had agreed to negotiate in a telephone call that mediators were trying to arrange for Saturday, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was visiting Oman.