US launches fresh Iran strikes after ship attacks in Strait of Hormuz

The United States has opened a new round of military strikes against Iran, sharply escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said an interim understanding with Tehran was effectively finished.

US Central Command said its forces had begun additional strikes to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Washington framed the operation as a response to attacks on commercial vessels travelling through the waterway.







The latest strikes came after three cargo ships were attacked while transiting the strait on Tuesday. A US official told Reuters that Wednesday’s operation would involve more strikes than the previous day’s action.







Trump, writing on Truth Social, described the US response as retaliation for the ship attacks and warned that any repeat would bring a stronger response.