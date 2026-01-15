Never-ending cycle of construction disasters: Rama 2 Road

A crane and concrete girder collapsed during the construction of the Rama 2–Samut Sakhon Expressway.
The incident occurred at the road's centre median, just before the ascent to the Tha Chin River Bridge (outbound toward the South) in front of the Paris Garden Inn Hotel.
The collapsed components were part of the construction equipment for Intercity Motorway Project No. 82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway), specifically the Ekachai–Ban Phaeo.
The collapse crushed two passing vehicles, resulting in two fatalities (including a pickup truck driver trapped under the beam) and five injuries.
The incident occurred at 9.15am on Thursday (January 15).
Latest updates from the scene report on Thursday that Pol Capt Khetrat Chansin, Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of Samut Sakhon Province, arrived at the site alongside the Superintendent of Samut Sakhon City Police Station and the District Chief of Mueang Samut Sakhon.
Authorities have inspected the area and ordered relevant agencies to take immediate corrective action, emphasising the safety of workers and the public as the top priority.
Meanwhile, the 1197 Traffic Police Hotline has advised motorists to avoid the "Crane Collapse" site on Rama 2 Road (outbound) in front of the Paris Garden Inn Hotel at the foot of the Tha Chin River Bridge.
Due to the two crushed vehicles and heavy traffic congestion, commuters are urged to use Petchkasem Road or Borommaratchachonnani Road as alternative routes.
