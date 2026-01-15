null

Never-ending cycle of construction disasters: Rama 2 Road

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

As tragedies continue to mount, Rama 2 stands as a grim reminder of how recurring construction failures have turned a vital highway into a site of constant danger.

  • A crane and concrete girder collapsed during construction on the Rama 2 road on January 15, 2026, crushing two vehicles and resulting in two fatalities and five injuries.
  • This incident is the latest in a long series of construction accidents on the same road project, with multiple disasters reported every year since 2022.
  • Past fatal incidents have included a U-turn bridge collapse, multiple crane collapses, and falling concrete slabs and girders, which have resulted in numerous deaths and injuries over several years.

A crane and concrete girder collapsed during the construction of the Rama 2–Samut Sakhon Expressway.

The incident occurred at the road's centre median, just before the ascent to the Tha Chin River Bridge (outbound toward the South) in front of the Paris Garden Inn Hotel.

The collapsed components were part of the construction equipment for Intercity Motorway Project No. 82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway), specifically the Ekachai–Ban Phaeo.

The collapse crushed two passing vehicles, resulting in two fatalities (including a pickup truck driver trapped under the beam) and five injuries.

The incident occurred at 9.15am on Thursday (January 15).

Latest updates from the scene report on Thursday that Pol Capt Khetrat Chansin, Deputy Governor and Acting Governor of Samut Sakhon Province, arrived at the site alongside the Superintendent of Samut Sakhon City Police Station and the District Chief of Mueang Samut Sakhon.

Authorities have inspected the area and ordered relevant agencies to take immediate corrective action, emphasising the safety of workers and the public as the top priority.

Meanwhile, the 1197 Traffic Police Hotline has advised motorists to avoid the "Crane Collapse" site on Rama 2 Road (outbound) in front of the Paris Garden Inn Hotel at the foot of the Tha Chin River Bridge.

Due to the two crushed vehicles and heavy traffic congestion, commuters are urged to use Petchkasem Road or Borommaratchachonnani Road as alternative routes.

A History of Incidents: Recurring Accidents on Rama 2 Road Construction

  • July 31, 2022: A U-turn bridge collapsed, resulting in 2 deaths and at least 3 injuries.
  • January 22, 2023: A construction crane for the elevated highway tipped over, blocking the road; concrete debris fell onto a civilian vehicle.
  • February 2, 2023: Liquid concrete was spilt onto a civilian vehicle, obstructing the driver's vision.
  • May 7, 2023: A construction crane collapsed across the road, paralysing traffic and closing outbound lanes for 30 minutes.
  • May 7, 2023 (Second Incident): A concrete slab fell, killing 1 worker. Four cars were damaged by falling debris and subsequent collisions.
  • January 18, 2024: A crane cable snapped, causing a worker's basket to fall; 1 death and 1 injury.
  • April 14, 2024: Construction scaffolding for a pier on the Rama 2 elevated highway (inbound, KM 27+500, Mahachai) collapsed onto the express lanes, blocking traffic.
  • July 31, 2024: Metal sheets from the construction site fell and pierced a civilian vehicle.
  • November 29, 2024: A concrete girder and steel launching truss for Motorway No. 82 collapsed during the early morning. This major incident resulted in 5 worker fatalities and multiple injuries.
  • August 31, 2025: A construction crane collapsed while lifting steel, injuring 3 people and causing a widespread power outage. The Department of Highways suspended the contractor for 3 days for safety inspections.

Latest – January 15, 2026: Once again, a crane and concrete girder from the Rama 2–Samut Sakhon Expressway project collapsed at the centre median before the Tha Chin River Bridge (outbound).

The steel structure crushed two vehicles, resulting in 2 deaths.

