Never-ending cycle of construction disasters: Rama 2 Road

A crane and concrete girder collapsed during the construction of the Rama 2–Samut Sakhon Expressway.

The incident occurred at the road's centre median, just before the ascent to the Tha Chin River Bridge (outbound toward the South) in front of the Paris Garden Inn Hotel.

The collapsed components were part of the construction equipment for Intercity Motorway Project No. 82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo Elevated Highway), specifically the Ekachai–Ban Phaeo.

The collapse crushed two passing vehicles, resulting in two fatalities (including a pickup truck driver trapped under the beam) and five injuries.

The incident occurred at 9.15am on Thursday (January 15).