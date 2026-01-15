President Putin Sends Telegram to King Rama X Expressing Deep Condolences Over Rail Tragedy

Vladimir Putin joins global calls for solidarity, offering "deepest condolences" to HM the King after 30 lives were lost in the Sikhio train disaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a formal message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing his profound sympathy following the railway disaster in Nakhon Ratchasima that has claimed approximately 30 lives.

In a telegram published on the official Kremlin website, the Russian Head of State addressed the Thai Monarch directly to acknowledge the scale of the tragedy.

“Your Majesty, please accept my deepest condolences regarding the tragic train accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province,” the message stated.

President Putin further extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased and offered his best wishes for a "speedy recovery" to the dozens of passengers currently hospitalised with injuries.



