President Putin Sends Telegram to King Rama X Expressing Deep Condolences Over Rail Tragedy

Vladimir Putin joins global calls for solidarity, offering "deepest condolences" to HM the King after 30 lives were lost in the Sikhio train disaster.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a formal message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing his profound sympathy following the railway disaster in Nakhon Ratchasima that has claimed approximately 30 lives.
In a telegram published on the official Kremlin website, the Russian Head of State addressed the Thai Monarch directly to acknowledge the scale of the tragedy.
“Your Majesty, please accept my deepest condolences regarding the tragic train accident in Nakhon Ratchasima province,” the message stated.
President Putin further extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased and offered his best wishes for a "speedy recovery" to the dozens of passengers currently hospitalised with injuries.
The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, 14 January, involved a passenger train travelling the Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani route.
The service met with catastrophe in the Sikhio district when a construction crane fell from a bridge under development, crushing several carriages occupied by a large number of commuters.
According to the latest diplomatic and medical reports, the incident resulted in at least 30 fatalities and left 67 others injured.
The Kremlin’s message joins a growing chorus of international support from global powers, including the UAE and China, as Thailand begins a period of mourning and a rigorous investigation into the safety failures at the construction site.