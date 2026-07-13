Bangkok orders checks, opens support centre after Lat Phrao blaze

Bangkok authorities have opened a coordination centre for victims’ families and ordered urgent checks of business licences and fire-escape systems after a blaze at a restaurant and brewery-style venue in the Lat Phrao area killed 27 people and injured 18.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the scene at about 2.40am on Monday and instructed the Chatuchak District Office to establish the centre to assist relatives and families of those killed and injured.
He also ordered officials to examine the venue’s operating permits and safety standards.
The identities of those who died could not yet be officially confirmed because doctors and relevant agencies were still conducting formal identification procedures, Chadchart said.
He urged relatives to obtain verified information through the coordination centre.
The cause of the fire also remained under investigation. Bangkok authorities had handed the scene over to investigators and forensic officers to identify where the blaze began, determine its cause and consider measures to prevent a recurrence.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department, said firefighters arrived about five minutes after receiving the emergency report.
By the time they reached the venue, flames had already spread throughout the premises. Thick smoke inside the building made it difficult for rescue teams to reach those trapped.
Many victims reportedly attempted to escape towards toilets at the rear of the building, further complicating rescue efforts. An initial inspection found two emergency exits at the back.
Chadchart said flames appeared to have spread rapidly across the ceiling, while plastic tables and chairs in several areas had suffered comparatively little damage.
This led to an initial theory that toxic smoke from interior decorative materials may have caused victims to lose consciousness. However, he stressed that specialists still needed to determine the actual cause.
Preliminary reports also indicated that some of those who died were found near an emergency exit on the building’s left side, where objects may have obstructed the route. Officials said a detailed inspection was required before any conclusion could be reached.
Bangkok officials will examine the venue’s operating documents and safety standards, particularly the number and condition of its fire exits, the visibility of emergency-exit signs and whether evacuation routes were obstructed.
An initial inspection found two escape routes, one of which passed through the kitchen. Investigators will determine whether the layout and use of the routes complied with safety requirements.
Chadchart identified three immediate priorities for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration: helping relatives through the coordination centre, checking the venue’s operating permits and determining whether its fire-escape system complied with the law and safety standards.
He pledged to accelerate the work to assist those affected and reduce the risk of a similar incident.
Suriyachai said most victims were initially believed to have died from smoke inhalation.
However, authorities would await forensic findings and the full investigation before officially confirming the causes of death and the facts surrounding the incident.
The Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department reported at 3.45am that 27 people had died, comprising nine men and 18 women.
A further 18 people were injured. Eight were classified as seriously injured, seven had moderate injuries and three sustained minor injuries. All were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police, forensic doctors and other agencies were examining the scene and working to identify the deceased.
The Chatuchak District Office established an assistance centre for relatives of those killed, injured people and others affected by the fire.
People seeking information may contact the district office’s administration section through Kanittha on 08 1734 1298, Kamonchan on 08 4078 4821, Monthira on 09 8951 6393 or Chakkraphan on 06 3156 3466.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration expressed its condolences to the families of those who died and offered support to the injured. It pledged comprehensive assistance and a thorough review of the incident and relevant safety measures.