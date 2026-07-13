Public Health Ministry mobilises burns and ICU beds after Lat Phrao fire kills 27

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has mobilised specialist burns units and intensive-care beds in Bangkok and surrounding provinces after the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao killed at least 27 people and injured 63.

Speaking at Rajavithi Hospital at 12.30pm on Monday, July 13, Dr Somruek Jungsaman, permanent secretary for public health, said consolidated figures recorded at 3.26am showed that 22 of the injured were in the red, or critical, category.

A further 33 patients were classified as yellow, indicating moderate injuries, while eight were placed in the green category with minor injuries.

Most of the patients suffered burns or smoke inhalation and required monitoring or treatment in specialist burns units and intensive-care wards, Somruek said.