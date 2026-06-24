Thailand begins human trials for personalised cancer vaccine

Thailand has begun human trials for a personalised cancer vaccine, marking a significant step in the country’s push towards precision medicine and advanced biotechnology-based cancer treatment.
The project is being developed through cooperation between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University and US-based Seqker Biosciences Inc.
The GPO and Seqker Biosciences signed a memorandum of understanding on December 1, 2022, to support the development of precision medicine and cancer-treatment innovation in Thailand.
The collaboration has now moved into human testing, using genetic information from cancer cells taken from individual patients to design vaccines tailored to each case.
The personalised vaccine is based on genetic analysis of a patient’s own cancer cells.
That information is used to design a vaccine intended to stimulate the body’s immune system so it can recognise and attack cancer cells more specifically.
The approach is part of a wider global shift in cancer treatment, where researchers are exploring personalised vaccines alongside immunotherapy to improve treatment outcomes.
Unlike conventional vaccines, which are usually designed for broad population use, personalised cancer vaccines are tailored to the biological features of each patient’s tumour.
In Thailand, the early human trials are focusing on patients with breast cancer, gastric cancer and colorectal cancer.
Internationally, similar technologies are being studied and tested in several other cancers, including melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.
The Thai trial is therefore being positioned as an important step in bringing advanced cancer-treatment technology closer to domestic patients, rather than relying entirely on overseas medical innovation.
The project also highlights Thailand’s growing capability in medical biotechnology, from genetic sequencing and bioinformatics analysis to domestic vaccine development.
If successful, local development could help reduce treatment costs by as much as four to five times compared with similar treatment expenses in Europe or the United States.
That cost difference is one of the major reasons the project is being watched closely, especially as advanced cancer therapies abroad are often expensive and difficult for many patients to access.
The personalised cancer vaccine is not yet a standard treatment and remains under clinical research and evaluation.
However, the project is being seen as another important move in Thailand’s ambition to become a future hub for precision medicine.
The development also reflects a broader direction in healthcare, where treatment is increasingly shaped by each patient’s genetic and biological profile, rather than using the same approach for every case.
People interested in joining the project must first be assessed under criteria set by oncology specialists from hospitals participating in the network.
Those seeking more information can contact the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation through its Google Form channel or its official LINE account.
The trial remains subject to medical evaluation, and participation depends on whether patients meet the required clinical criteria.