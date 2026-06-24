Thailand begins human trials for personalised cancer vaccine

Thailand moves deeper into precision cancer care

Thailand has begun human trials for a personalised cancer vaccine, marking a significant step in the country’s push towards precision medicine and advanced biotechnology-based cancer treatment.

The project is being developed through cooperation between the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO), the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University and US-based Seqker Biosciences Inc.

The GPO and Seqker Biosciences signed a memorandum of understanding on December 1, 2022, to support the development of precision medicine and cancer-treatment innovation in Thailand.

The collaboration has now moved into human testing, using genetic information from cancer cells taken from individual patients to design vaccines tailored to each case.