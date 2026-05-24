DDC urges calm over Singapore Covid spike, says NB.1.8.1 already dominant in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has urged the public not to panic over Singapore’s latest Covid-19 spike, saying the NB.1.8.1 variant behind much of the concern has already been circulating in Thailand and is now the country’s dominant strain.

DDC director-general Dr Montien Kanasawat said Thailand recorded 3,642 cumulative Covid-19 cases and one death from January 1 to May 23, 2026. Reported cases have risen over the past month, but the number remains below the five-year median, he said.

Variant already found in Thailand

Health officials said NB.1.8.1 is not a new threat suddenly entering Thailand from abroad, as the variant has already been detected in the country and now accounts for 50.95% of sequenced samples.