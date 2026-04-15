Japan unveils US$10bn support package to help ASEAN secure oil

Japan said on Wednesday that it would create a financial support framework worth about US$10 billion to help Southeast Asian countries secure energy resources such as crude oil, as tensions in the Middle East push up energy prices and disrupt supply chains, according to Reuters.

The package is aimed at helping protect Japan’s own supply chains and will be channelled mainly through government-backed institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI). Tokyo has not yet given further details on the exact form the assistance will take.

Speaking after the online Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus summit, attended by leaders from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the package was equivalent to as much as 1.2 billion barrels of crude oil, roughly matching ASEAN’s annual crude imports.