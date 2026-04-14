Japan to Tighten In-Flight Power Bank Safety Rules from April 24

Japan's transport ministry said Tuesday that tighter portable charger restrictions during flights will be introduced on April 24, following a string of incidents involving such devices on aeroplanes.

Under the new rules, each passenger will be allowed to bring no more than two power banks in their carry-on baggage, each with a capacity of 160 watt-hours or less.

Charging the batteries and using them to charge electronic devices such as smartphones during flights will be prohibited.

Existing rules will remain in force. Portable chargers must be carried on board rather than being placed in checked baggage, and passengers are required to keep them within reach instead of placing them in overhead compartments or at other storage areas.