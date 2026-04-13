Japan's underutilised fish find new buyers through e-commerce

Underutilised fish, often overlooked due to low market value or limited distribution, are gaining popularity in Japan through online sales.

Assorted products featuring whole fish that are unknown to consumers, compared with those of familiar species such as tuna and salmon, as well as other easy-to-use fish items, are also attracting demand.

The fisheries industry is seeking ways to make effective use of underutilised fish that are either not widely distributed as food or are too small to fetch prices at traditional markets.

Benners Inc. purchases fish in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan and from other regions across the country and prepares them with a variety of seasonings. The company sells frozen, ready-to-eat products through its mail-order service, Fishlle! A set of six assorted packages is priced at 5,927 yen by subscription, including tax. The company handles more than 200 kinds of domestically sourced wild fish.