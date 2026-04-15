Tokyo DisneySea marks 25 years as visitors return post-Covid

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2026
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Jiji Press

At its 25th anniversary ceremony, the park celebrated a major milestone while facing rising ticket prices, labour shortages and service quality concerns.

  • Tokyo DisneySea held a ceremony to celebrate its 25th anniversary as visitor numbers rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • After being forced to close for four months in 2020 and posting its first net loss, the park's operator notes that customers have returned.
  • The park now faces challenges such as labor shortages, higher ticket prices, and maintaining entertainment quality amid the recovery.
  • To manage the post-pandemic environment, the park has lowered daily visitor limits to ease congestion and opened a new area called Fantasy Springs.

Tokyo DisneySea held a 25th anniversary ceremony on Wednesday (April 15), with Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters boosting the celebratory mood.

In January, the cumulative combined number of visitors to the amusement park and adjacent Tokyo Disneyland topped 900 million. After running into difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020, Tokyo DisneySea is expected to face challenges such as improving customer satisfaction amid labour shortages.

Tokyo DisneySea marks 25 years as visitors return post-Covid

Wataru Takahashi, president of Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, expressed thanks at the ceremony, saying, "We owe (the milestone) to the understanding and support from all the guests and people concerned."

"I have been visiting (Tokyo DisneySea) since the park opened," a man in his 70s from Fussa, Tokyo, said. "The 25 years have passed in a flash."

Tokyo DisneySea marks 25 years as visitors return post-Covid

Tokyo DisneySea, a sea-themed amusement park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, opened in September 2001, gaining popularity for its attractions distinct from those at Tokyo Disneyland.

It was forced to close for four months in 2020 because of the pandemic, however. In the business year that ended in March 2021, Oriental Land posted its first consolidated net loss since its stock listing in 1996.

While customers returned after the end of the pandemic, Tokyo DisneySea has worked to ease congestion by lowering the upper limit on daily visitors.

A new area, Fantasy Springs, was launched in 2024. "The recent repeat rate has exceeded 90 per cent," an official said.

Still, Ryo Hirose of NLI Research Institute, an affiliate of Nippon Life Insurance Co., said that Tokyo DisneySea "has failed to offer the same level of entertainment quality as before."

The price of a one-day ticket, which stood at 5,500 yen at the time of its opening, exceeded 10,000 yen during busy seasons following the introduction of a variable pricing system.

Furthermore, the number of staff personnel, including show performers, has decreased. The amusement park now faces the challenge of continuing to attract visitors, including repeat customers, while maintaining profitability and the quality of its services.

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