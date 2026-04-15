Tokyo DisneySea marks 25 years as visitors return post-Covid

Tokyo DisneySea held a 25th anniversary ceremony on Wednesday (April 15), with Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters boosting the celebratory mood.

In January, the cumulative combined number of visitors to the amusement park and adjacent Tokyo Disneyland topped 900 million. After running into difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020, Tokyo DisneySea is expected to face challenges such as improving customer satisfaction amid labour shortages.

Wataru Takahashi, president of Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, expressed thanks at the ceremony, saying, "We owe (the milestone) to the understanding and support from all the guests and people concerned."

"I have been visiting (Tokyo DisneySea) since the park opened," a man in his 70s from Fussa, Tokyo, said. "The 25 years have passed in a flash."