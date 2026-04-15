Thai Songkran named April’s No 1 global destination for 2026

Thailand’s Songkran festival has been named the world’s No 1 destination for April 2026, in another boost for the country’s tourism and cultural appeal as officials expect at least 6.5 million people to take part in celebrations nationwide and generate no less than 30 billion baht in economic activity. The ranking was cited by Culture Minister Sabida Thaised on April 15, who said Thailand had been placed first for April 2026 by UK-based online travel outlet Big 7 Travel.





Sabida said the strong international response reflected the enduring power of Thai Songkran as a distinctive cultural treasure, one capable of offering visitors from around the world an experience built on joy, warmth and friendship.

She said Songkran is not simply a festival of fun, but a space where human connections are renewed, a time for family and relatives to come together, and for even strangers to share smiles, happiness and memorable moments. That, she said, is the charm of Thai culture that people across the world can genuinely feel.





The minister added that this year’s success was not the work of any one agency alone, but the result of people across Thailand helping to welcome international visitors as good hosts. She thanked the public for showing kindness, generosity and the warmth associated with the Thai smile, as well as for taking part in the “Proudly Wearing Thai Across the Land” campaign, which she said helped reflect the nation’s identity and pride in its culture.