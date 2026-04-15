Ancient Nang Dan rite keeps Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Songkran spirit alive

The panels depict key divine figures associated with cosmic balance and life-giving forces: the Sun and Moon gods, Phra Mae Thorani, or Mother Earth, and Phra Mae Khongkha, the goddess of water. Together, they create a powerful visual expression of reverence, renewal and abundance.

Their presence in the procession reflects more than religious symbolism. It also points to enduring beliefs about rainfall, fertility and new beginnings, themes deeply woven into the meaning of Songkran itself.

Holy water rite deepens faith and symbolism

Another powerful element of the celebration is the holy water consecration ceremony, which draws on six sacred water sources in the province. These include wells at Wat Na Phra Lan, Wat Sema Mueang, Wat Sema Chai and Wat Pratu Khao, as well as the sacred sources at Huai Khao Mahachai and Huai Pak Nakkharat.

Under Brahmin-Hindu belief, the water is regarded as auspicious and is associated with blessing, prosperity and abundance. For many participants, this part of the ritual is as spiritually meaningful as the procession itself.

The original Nang Dan boards once used in the ceremony are now preserved at the Nakhon Si Thammarat National Museum, while newly made panels are used in the modern parade in order to protect the historic artefacts.

That balance between preservation and living tradition is what makes the Nang Dan procession so compelling. It is not only an ancient religious rite, but also a vivid symbol of how local belief, history and identity continue to shape Songkran in Nakhon Si Thammarat.